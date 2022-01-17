FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Chicken salad sandwich is flavorful option from You and Me Coffee & Tea

You and Me Coffee & Tea
606-521-8663
300 S Main Street
Hours: Monday-Wednesday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dish: Housemade chicken salad sandwich on sourdough bread. Served with your classic chips and pickle. Will also be available on a bagel or gluten free bread.
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
We have an in-house baker, Kali, and she came up with the whole concept of doing that. We really just wanted to offer something that had a lot of flavor in it, but also something that was easy to do. A lot of people come to a coffee shop looking for something that’s flavorful but easy to take to go or eat for here. So we kind of wanted to provide the best of both worlds and a chicken salad sandwich kind of has all those great flavors and textures in there without being too complicated.
How many times has You and Me participated in Chicken Week and why?
One of the best things about Corbin is just that small-town community and Main Street definitely has a lot of that, so we wanted to be able to participate in that and continue to that. Obviously, its something that’s important and part of Corbin’s history in general with KFC. Also, just being able to be a part of the community and get people downtown, give people a reason to gather a little bit again with everything that’s been going on the last couple of years.
