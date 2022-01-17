FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Chicken parmesan will be Seasons featured dish

Seasons
606-528-1298
313 S. Main St
Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 5 p.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday- Closed
Dish: Breaded chicken parmesan over linguine pasta with house made marinara sauce and shredded parmesan cheese
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
Our chicken parm is one of our homier dishes. It’s a very hearty, good classic Italian dish that just taste like home.
How many times has Seasons participated in Chicken Week and why?
Every year. We have a very strong sense of community here. We love downtown Corbin. We love anything we can do to promote downtown and attract to people to this area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.