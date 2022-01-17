FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Bubby's offering southern dish with chicken biscuits

Bubby’s BBQ:
606-258-9070
2700 Cumberland Falls Hwy
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday - Closed
Dish: Two Chicken Country Style Biscuits - Fried chicken on biscuits with country gravy
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
Well, chicken and biscuits are pretty popular in the south. It’s a very popular item in like North Carolina, Georgia, places like that. It looks like it’s more us at Bubby’s.
How many times has Bubby’s participated in Chicken Week and why?
We’ve participated in it every year. I just enjoy it. It’s fun to show my support for the city and the tourism committee.
