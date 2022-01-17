FINGER LICKIN' CHICKEN WEEK: Bree's on Main says chicken panini is best sandwich on the menu

Bree’s on Main:
606-280-4248
306 S. Main St
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday - closed
Dish: Chicken panini - grilled chicken, spinach, Swiss cheese, onions and garlic mayo
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
I love the panini press, so I like doing stuff like that. It’s probably honestly the best sandwich we’ve got on the menu.
How many times has Bree’s participated in Chicken Week and why?
This is the first time the restaurant will participate in Chicken Week under the name Bree’s on Main. It had participated in previous year’s under the name Shep’s Place.
We feel like we need to participate in anything that the town does in support of it. It’s just a good sense of community.
