Old Town Grill
606-523-5515
14569 US-25E
Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Dish: Beer Cheese Chicken Philly – Chicken topped with beer cheese and pepper, onion, mushrooms, and banana peppers.
Why did you choose this dish and what inspired it?
I wanted to do a Philly but make it for Chicken Week and then also highlight out beer cheese that we make in-house and highlight those together as one dish.
How many times has Old Town Grill participated in Chicken Week and why?
Since its inception. It allows you to highlight your restaurant in the community. It’s $6, so it helps your local guests, your regulars and they get to try something a little different from what’s on the menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.