Fine Arts Association cancels 59th season

CORBIN — Summer and fall is the time when community members prepare for some of their favorite musical acts to come to town. However, one platform known for bringing talented musical acts to the area has canceled their upcoming season.
The 59th season of the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually beginning in August and running through March, the season will resume in the fall of 2021, according to program chair Betty Comer.
The fine arts association was built on the dream of its founder Betty Hamilton. The association’s 50th season was even dedicated to Hamilton.
When Dr. Harry and Betty Hamilton moved to Corbin, Hamilton felt the emphasis on fine arts was neglected. She first enlisted the Federation of Women’s Clubs in Corbin to sponsor several concerts in 1961-62 with the help of the Community Concerts organization. Expanding her dream, she created a much larger association, bringing programs of classical music, ballet, dance and theater to many communities in the region.
The acts have performed all over the region from churches, colleges to schools.
The association has hosted many impressive talents including Duke Ellington, Kentucky Opera Association, Louisville Orchestra, Chattanooga Opera, Don Shirley and the Lexington Philharmonic to name a few.
Comer, program chair for 19 years, remembers Don Shirley coming to town. She calls him unbelievable and said she bought his album.
“He played the piano so well, with just his left hand only and he was over that keyboard so fast you would have though both hand were playing,” Comer said. “That was so exciting.”
Comer said it was founder Betty Hamilton that brought Shirley to Corbin.
“She was a class act,” said Comer. “She was a proper southern lady, good to the bone.”
Comer loves being in fine arts and got her passion for music from her father. She started teaching piano lessons over 50 years ago to students for $2 a lesson and her business, Gibson’s Music, has been in business for over 50 years.
For now, patrons of the fine arts can reminisce like Comer and look forward to nest season.
