Fifth consecutive year Cumberlands named a College of Distinction 

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands recently earned not one but five Colleges of Distinction recognitions for the 2022-2023 academic year. The university made Colleges of Distinction’s nationwide listing of top colleges, top Christian colleges, top colleges in Kentucky, top business degree programs, and top education degree programs.
This marks the fifth consecutive year Cumberlands has made Colleges of Distinction’s list of top colleges in the nation. Cumberlands is only one of seven Kentucky colleges recognized by the organization for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Colleges of Distinction looks at four pillars when deciding to give a college their stamp of approval: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes.
Dr. Christopher Leskiw, vice president of academic affairs at Cumberlands, remarked, “The continued recognition by Colleges of Distinction is very encouraging. As we’ve grown our enrollment over the past few years, it’s been important to us that we stay just as engaged, personal, and helpful as possible in the experience we provide our students and the career-focused programs we offer. Being nationally recognized specifically for our business and education programs is the icing on the cake this year. We’re thankful for all the faculty and staff who make recognition like this possible, as well as our students, who are the heartbeat of Cumberlands.”
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more. In short, Colleges of Distinction ranks engagement rather than prestige.
Already in 2022, Cumberlands has received a number of other recognitions from other organizations as well. For instance, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) named Cumberlands’ collegiate chapter the recipient of the 2022 National Chapter of the Year Recognition Program Service Award. In spring, the university announced it had been awarded gold status as a Military Friendly® School by Military Friendly®. Cumberlands’ online doctoral education program was listed as one of the best in the nation by the Princeton Review (one of only two Kentucky colleges listed). Additionally, both Cumberlands’ online graduate education program and online graduate psychology program made the ranking by U.S. News and World Report for Best Graduate Schools in the nation.
The university is sinking its teeth into several new endeavors this year. Cumberlands is launching a new Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program and recently added a finance specialty to its DBA and PhD in business degree programs. In addition to new programs, Cumberlands has begun a handful of valuable partnerships. A new partnership with SESC (Southeast/South-Central Education Cooperative) is making it easier for Kentucky educators to earn their Rank II and Rank I, the university’s computer sciences programs are now incorporating the IBM (International Business Machines) Skills Academy in its curriculum, and a partnership with StraighterLine is providing a more convenient way for adult learners to stay on track earning their degrees.
