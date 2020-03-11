WHITLEY COUNTY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) visited the area on Friday to assess the damage caused by last month’s record-breaking floods.
The FEMA team arrived around 9 a.m. and spent the majority of the day traveling with local officials to gain a better understanding of issues caused by the floods and to form plans to address them.
Director of County Projects Amber Owens was one local official who helped in this effort. Owens said that some examples of things they viewed were parts of road falling off on Campbell Hill Road and buildings and fields that were damaged at Briar Creek Park.
Owens said the County has proposed to solve the issue at Campbell Hill Road through rail and cribbing. This means railroad steel will be drilled down to the bedrock. Sheets of metal cribbing will then be attached to the backside of the steel and filled with stone to stabilize the road.
Campbell Hill is only one of about 20 roads in the county that Owens said needs permanent fixes through rail and cribbing.
“All of those involve the roadbed sliding and making the road impassable. The state has about 40 roads that will need similar fixes. All of these will be eligible for what FEMA calls public assistance funding,” Owens explained.
In addition to problems within the local jurisdiction, FEMA also looked into the damage that the University of the Cumberlands experienced at their football field. The college’s stadium held nearly five feet of water. This damaged the electrical system, elevator, and locker rooms.
Owens said that the university will also be eligible to apply for funding through public assistance.
As of now, it is unclear if the county will receive financial assistance from FEMA. However, Owens said that they would find out that information in around two months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.