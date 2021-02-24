Faulkner, McVey crowned Homecoming Queen and King

Corbin Homecoming Queen Lauren Faulkner and King Isaac McVey were crowned Saturday before Corbin’s game against Lynn Camp.| Photo contributed
featured
He is survived by his brother Michael L. Cooper of Louisville, uncle-in-law Paul Frey of Indianapolis, uncle Donald B. Shelton of Lexington, and uncle and aunt, Tom and Sharon Shelton, of Williamsburg. No service.
Mae Alsip, age 88, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin. She was born in Whitley County, KY a daughter of the late Bird and Lula Rogers Bunch. Mae loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was a member of the Whipporwwill Pentecostal Chu…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.