Farmers market pavilion project takes next step with bid awarded

CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission’s farmers market pavilion project is moving right along after the Corbin Tourism Commission met in a special-called meeting on Tuesday where the commission awarded a bid for the project to HWC Enterprises.
The farmers market pavilion has been a highly-anticipated project the tourism commission has been working on since late 2020. The U-shaped pavilion will sit in the tourism lot across the street from Sanders Park with longest portion of the building running parallel to the back of the old Times-Tribune building. It will also include extra storage space, men’s and women’s restrooms and multiple washing stations, as well as vehicle bays to allow farmers to park and sell items from the back of their vehicles.
The Corbin Tourism Commission met in a virtual format on Tuesday to discuss the bids submitted for the farmers market pavilion project where Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen first informed board members that four bids had been submitted for the project but one bid had to be thrown out because it had not followed the directions. Before Monhollen made a recommendation to board members, she noted that all bids across the country were currently coming in high due to the cost of commercial building supplies.
“Well, the good news is, the bids came in better than what we had expected,” Monhollen said. “So, building supplies are high, I don’t foresee them coming down in the near future but they think these came in really well.”
Monhollen went on to recommend that the commission go with the lowest bidder, HWC Enterprises, to complete the project. HWC Enterprises is the same company that completed the splash pad project on Main Street in downtown Corbin.
“The bid came in at $555,000 and that is a total turn key operation, meaning that includes the pre-fabricated metal steel building which will be the pavilion which will include electric outlets, as well as ceiling fans and the building which includes a men’s restroom, a women’s restroom, storage space, as well as two plumbing chases and sinks on the outside for farmers to wash vegetables or if we’re doing an arts and crafts project or so on,” she said.
Monhollen reminded board members that the commission had secured $450,000 in funds to go towards the project, including $100,000 in state funding, a $100,000 grant from the USDA and $250,000 from corporate sponsor Hometown Bank, meaning the tourism commission would need $105,000 to complete the project.
“This project is one, a legacy project, meaning the tourism office is doing something great for the city,” Monhollen said. “Two, it is the last remaining property that we own that we need to fix that sits right on Main Street.”
Board members agreed with Monhollen on the importance of completing the farmers market pavilion project, noting that the tourism commission already has the funds to complete the project and should not need to take out a loan to make the project happen.
Board members unanimously approved awarding the bid to HWC Enterprises for the amount of $555,000 and approved that the Corbin Tourism Commission commit the additional $105,000 needed to fund the project.
“Well, that’s exciting,” Monhollen said. “I’m ready to get started.”
The project is expected to be completed later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.