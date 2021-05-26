CORBIN - The long awaited farmers market pavilion coming to downtown Corbin is officially becoming a reality thanks to the awarding of a recent state-level grant from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
On Friday, the Ag. Development Board announced Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission had been awarded $100,000 in state funds and $1,500 in Whitley County funds to build the farmers market pavilion in downtown Corbin. The money comes as part of a $4,939,773 sum issued by the Board for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth.
“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen, née Kriebel. “Anytime you’re dealing with grants, it’s a gamble. You don’t know if you’re going to be awarded the grant or not.”
The awarding of the grant comes after the tourism commission previously approved pledging $100,000 in matching funds should it not be awarded a second federal USDA grant also applied for by Monhollen.
“The federal grant is extremely competitive. It’s a federal grant and it’s a rural business development grant,” she explained. “Whereas the state grant has to be related to agricultural related projects, the federal grant does not,” she continued, also noting that the USDA grant would be awarded sometime in June.
With that said, the recent awarding of the state grant and the tourism commission’s pledge, along with a $250,000 pledge from Hometown Bank in March, sees that the farmers market pavilion project has enough funds to cover the $450,000 projected cost regardless if the USDA grant is awarded to the project.
“The next step of the process is that we will write the request for proposal and we will put the project out to bid,” noted Monhollen.
Following that, the tourism commission will review bids submitted and award them should they fall in line with the project’s budget. If the received bids are too expensive, Monhollen said the bids would be sent out again for another round of proposals.
“Hopefully we’ll award the bid sooner rather than later,” she said. “What I’m hearing from general contractors is that building supplies are supposed to level out from a cost perspective in about June.”
Monhollen said the U-shaped building would be made out of pre-engineered, pre-fabricated steel as a cost-saving measure. The pavilion itself will sit in the tourism lot across the street from Sanders Park with longest portion of the building running parallel to the back of the old Times-Tribune building. That section will include extra storage space, men’s and women’s restrooms, and multiple washing stations so that farmers can wash vegetables or sell meat.
The two other sections will extend from either side of the back portion of the pavilion and will include vehicle bays allowing farmers to park and sell items from the back of their trucks. Each of the three separate sections of the structure will be roofed, with an open unroofed space in the middle.
Monhollen said the open space would be big enough to place portable tents or a portable stage to host musical events. Monhollen has included the purchase of a portable stage in the downtown budget proposal submitted to the city.
Monhollen said the pavilion could open the door for additional farmers markets to visit the downtown Corbin area. She hopes to have neighboring farmers markets such as Knox County, Laurel County, Jackson County, and others use the pavilion on nights that it is not in use by the Whitley County Farmers Market.
“When it’s not in use by the Farmers Market, we would like to use it for other types of programs such as the library, health department, extension office, maybe for some art shows and different community events,” noted Monhollen.
If everything goes according to plan and the opening round of bidding is accepted by the commission, Monhollen said she could see construction on the pavilion start as early as September or October. She hopes to have the construction finished in time for the 2022 farmers’ market season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.