The Whitley County Farmers Market had its opening day last Tuesday with a new look to help with social distancing guidelines. As the market provides essential items, it was allowed to open and the Whitley County Health Department was also on hand to answer any questions. The market is offering an order form for those who would like to do a curb-side pick up of their ordered items. Visit the Whitley County Farmers Market Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WCFarmersMarket/ for more information. The market will be open at Nibroc Park in Corbin every Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. | Photos by Erin Cox
