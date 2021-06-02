The Knox County Family Resource Youth Service Center recently sponsored a community baby shower. Local community partners were invited to join in the "drive-thru" event. Numerous items and vital information was given to expecting parents who attended the event. Knox County FRYSC Coordinators will be partnering for more similar events in the coming months. | Photos Contributed

