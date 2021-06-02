The Knox County Family Resource Youth Service Center recently sponsored a community baby shower. Local community partners were invited to join in the "drive-thru" event. Numerous items and vital information was given to expecting parents who attended the event. Knox County FRYSC Coordinators will be partnering for more similar events in the coming months. | Photos Contributed
Raquel Horn Congleton, 89, died Thursday, May 27, 2021. The widow of Conley Congleton. Funeral 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church of Barbourville. Burial at Barbourville Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Clara Mae Broyles Smith, 77, died May 17, 2021. Daughter of Charles S. and Anna Mae Calia Broyles. Interment McFarland Graveyard.
