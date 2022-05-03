'Faith Like the Rainwaters' to help family impacted by house fire

WILLIAMSBURG — Community members are coming together to help a Williamsburg family following a devastating house fire.
The community is encouraged to come out on Wednesday and support the family of Harvey and Tameka Rainwater who recently lost their home and all their belongings, including a family dog, in a house fire. The Rainwater family also recently lost their 15-year-old grandson, Nick, who passed away in November of last year after a battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Community members have created a fundraising event, “Faith Like the Rainwaters,” to help raise money and other donations for the family. The event will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.
Denise McKeehan, one of the coordinators of the event and who helped coordinate a fundraiser event for the Rainwater family after the loss of Nick, said she and other community members felt led to come together and once again help this family after such loss.
“It’s something I can’t comprehend having to deal with after just losing their grandson so recently and all that they have been through,” McKeehan said. “To me, it’s unfathomable, it’s something I just can’t imagine. I feel like we need to come together and try to help them any way that we can.”
The “Faith Like the Rainwaters” fundraiser will include a potluck-style dinner with music provided by Troublesome Times and Tidalwave Road. The event will also have a live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m., featuring baked goods, gift certificates and handmade items donated by families and businesses in the community, as well as raffles, corn hole and a duck pond game for kids. The cost for the dinner will be $10 per person and $5 for children 12 years and under.
Candidates for the upcoming Primary Election will also be given the opportunity to address the crowd during the event, if they wish. Donations for the family will be taken up during the event, including monetary donations, as well as clothing, home items, personal care items and even building supplies.
McKeehan said their greatest need currently is food for the event and asks that those wishing to bring food dishes for the dinner to reach out to one of the hosts of the event.
“When I say potluck, what comes to mind is the old-fashioned church homecoming, so we don’t really care what people bring in, we just need people to bring in food,” McKeehan said. “Anything is going to help.”
Food for the dinner and other items to be auctioned off will need to be dropped off by 5 p.m. on the night of the event. For more information and a list of donation items needed for the family, visit the Faith like the Rainwaters Facebook event.
