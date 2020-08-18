WHITLEY COUNTY — In her first school board meeting since becoming the principal at Whitley County High School, Julie Osborne was joined by WCHS Guidance Counselor Dr. Britney Faulkner and Dr. Trey Jarboe, Associate Vice President for Enrollment at the University of the Cumberlands, in presenting to the board an expanded partnership between the high school and Cumberlands.
“On behalf of Whitley County High School, it sure is a pleasure to represent the students here with the school board tonight. I’m honored to be able to serve as the principal here,” said Osborne. “This opportunity through the University of the Cumberlands definitely speaks to the mission of Whitley County High School, which is to guarantee all of our students a successful transition into post-secondary,” she said on the new program provided by the partnership.
The new program is an expansion of the dual credit program already offered to students at WCHS. Starting their sophomore year, WCHS students will have the opportunity to enroll in dual credit classes, earning them college hours. By the end of their senior year, students who continue through the program, will have accumulated enough credit hours to earn their associates degree from Cumberlands.
“I think of the students who, they want to go into something that requires six years of education, or eight years of education,” said Dr. Jarboe. “If we can knock out two during high school, those students can finish with a law degree in four years instead of six, or they can be headed to medical school in two years instead of four. So that’s just another benefit, saving them time.”
Jarboe explained that with the current situation surrounding COVID-19, dual credit students would not be able to attend classes on the University of the Cumberlands campus. Students will begin taking their classes online, but Jarboe did note that once COVID restrictions were lifted, students would be able to attend classes on campus.
For those who would rather continue taking classes online, Jarboe said all of the courses offered through the program would be available online.
The program will also save students and their families money. Once allowable, in-seat courses throughout the school year will cost $49.50 per class. Online courses throughout the school year will cost $145.50 per class. Jarboe said the summer courses are a little more expensive, costing $199 per credit hour, or $600 per typical college class.
“I say more expensive, and it feels that way, but it’s very cheap for a college class,” he said.
Faulkner mentioned that each student enrolled in the program would receive a dual credit scholarship, paying for two of the classes.
“So I mean really, a student could get out of this for very cheap,” she said. “A tuition rate a semester even at a community college is going to be around $7,000. This whole program might end up costing that, maybe.”
Jarboe explained that with this program, WCHS would be selecting the students who are eligible for the program and that those enrolled would be offered guidance from success coordinators at UC throughout their time in the program. Success coordinators will guide students through academic pathways that will eventually lead them to earning one of multiple associates degrees offered through the program.
“I am so proud of the partnership with the University of the Cumberlands and the work our high school has put into this,” said Whitley County Superintendent John Siler. “It shows that we’re progressive. We’re a progressing district that’s trying to bring new opportunities to our kids.”
The school board continued to strengthen its partnership with the community by approving the Elementary School Dental Program agreement for 2020-2021. This agreement is a partnership between the school district, the Elgin Children's Foundation and Dayspring Dental in Williamsburg.
Going into its second year, this partnership sees that staff from Dayspring Dental visits every elementary school in Whitley County, and performs screenings on each student’s teeth. Following the screening, the Elgin Children's Foundation provides students the opportunity to have any services needed to their teeth done at Dayspring Dentals free of charge to the student and their family.
Whitley County Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett explained in a typical school year, the Elgin Children's Foundation even offers students transportation to Dayspring Dental. However, because of the delay to in-person classes this school year and health concerns surrounding COVID-19, transportation would not be provided to students at this time.
The school board also approved an athletic trainer agreement between the school district and PT Solutions in Williamsburg.
The agreement comes on the heels of long-time Whitley County Training Room Coordinator and athletic trainer Kelly Bryant retiring.
“For years our athletic teams and coaches, we had Ms. Kelly Bryant. She took care of me throughout playing sports at Whitley County High School. I cannot say enough about Ms. Kelly Bryant and the services she provided,” said Siler.
The partnership between the school district and PT Solutions will see PT Solutions provide a certified athletic trainer, as well as offer students access to their rehab facilities in Williamsburg should a Colonel athlete get injured.
“They are also partnering with St. Joesph’s in London,” Siler said of PT Solutions. “St. Joesph will be a lot closer drive for our student athletes that currently have to go places like Lexington, and things like that to see sports medicine doctors. So this will allow our kids, and our parents to hopefully get the care and treatment, therapy for any kind of injury they may have, here local.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a motion renewing the hearing impairment service agreement between Whitley County and Knox County school districts.
This agreement provides both school districts with a teacher for hearing-impaired students. Siler noted that by partnering with Knox County, both school districts are able to save money.
- Approved of the school nutrition meal prices and a la carte prices for 2020-2021.
Siler said Whitley County students would continue to receive free breakfast and lunches once in-person classes resume this year.
- Approved of the school resource deputies contact for 2020-2021, which will bring three additional school resource officers to the school district, provided by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
- Approved the school district’s motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rates for the upcoming year.
The rate will continue to be 55.20 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same rate it’s been for the past two years.
- Approved the purchase of 350 additional Chromebooks for students.
