WILLIAMSBURG — Saturday evening at the Whitley County Fairgrounds, young Emma Lewis and her 10-year-old horse Stormy participated in the horse show being hosted by Eversole Family Farms.
“She’s been riding about two years,” said her mother, Whitney Lewis. This was their first show together, although Whitney Lewis has shown horses before. “It was just something I grew up doing. My uncles live in Leslie County and that’s just pretty much what they do is show horses, training them and stuff.” Lewis and her daughter have three horses.
Emma won second place that night in the Youth Racking competition.
Another rider, Whitley County resident Haley Mullins, brought her family to the horse show. Together, Mullins and her son Oak road their buckskin quarter horse Buc and a Quarter. The previous night, Mullins had won first place in the Western Pleasure competition.
When asked why she enjoyed showing, Mullins said, “It’s fun. Meeting other people and getting time to spend time with our horses. We don’t get to do that very much so this is kind of relaxing for us.” She said this while Buc and a Quarter rubbed his face against her chest for attention. Mullins has had him for eight years and he was born on her farm.
Friday and Saturday brought families together to view the horse show presented by Eversole Family Farms at the Whitley County Fairgrounds. The two-night event brought out Tennessee Walkers, Standardbred, Rocky Mountain, Shetland ponies, an Appaloosa, Quarter Horse, mules, and one donkey.
“I honestly wasn’t expecting many people on Friday because it started at 6, but Saturday exceeded my expectations. We had a great crowd and absolutely wonderful turnout of contestants. We had around 50 riders on Friday and over 200 on Saturday,” said Eversole.
This was the first of many horse shows of the year that Dennis Eversole plans to host. There will be a barrel and pole bending show this coming Saturday at Legion Field starting at 8 p.m.
