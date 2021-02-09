CORBIN — Last week, around 20-30 staff members at Baptist Health Corbin filed into the hospital’s cafeteria as part of an employee appreciation event led by Baptist Health President Anthony Powers.
Powers said he wished it were possible to have every nurse, doctor and support staff member present at the event, but because of COIVD restrictions, timing and logistics, it simply wasn’t possible. He added that he hoped to host similar events in the future, so that more of the hospital’s staff could be thanked.
A nurse for over 23 years himself, Powers said he has never had to go through what his staff has gone through over the past year battling against COVID.
“The physicians have been incredible, the support staff, everybody that’s going in and out of these rooms have to do this all day every day, and they’ve just done such great work,” he said, adding, “A lot of nurses, support staff, radiology, physicians have not taken vacations for a year, have worked extra shifts consistently for almost a year now.“
Mayor Suzie Razmus was also present during last Wednesday’s event. She presented hospital staff with a plaque and signed a proclamation declaring February 3 as a “Day of Recognition for the Heroes of Baptist Health Corbin.”
“It’s hard to put into words how much the city of Corbin thanks each and everyone of you that are giving it your all day after day after day,” said Razmus.
Razmus noted how Baptist Health represents the Corbin community state-wide, and that it was because of the hard work of its staff and administration.
“I heard Anthony was giving shots of the vaccine,” she said drawing a laugh from those in attendance.
“We just wanted to come down and make sure that you all understand that you are not forgotten because this has been going on for a long time,” Razmus later added. “You’re not forgotten, you’re still in the trenches. I truly believe that the light is now at the end of the tunnel.”
Rick Russell, an x-ray technician at the hospital for 12 years, and his wife Linda Jo, a Baptist Health nurse for the last 14 years, later shared their experiences with COVID and the support they received while Rick was hospitalized back in October.
“I ended up in CCU on the vent for 11 or 12 days. It was a rocky road for me,” shared Rick. “Because of the care I got from the doctors and nurses here, I’m here. I made it though. It wasn’t easy, but I did. I so appreciate the care that I’ve been given by you, by you guys,” he said directed at the group of nurses and hospital staff gathered in attendance.
Linda Jo said that while it was hard leaving her husband in the care of others, her faith never wavered and she was at peace because she knew the quality and level of care he was receiving.
“I felt at peace knowing that I was leaving him here,” she said. “I knew he would be taken care of. I knew the nurses would treat him as their own.”
“We’re blessed to have Rick back. I’ve never been so glad to see him walking down the hallway with a big smile on his face when he got back to work,” Powers said after the Russells’ speech.
Powers then introduced Dr. Christopher Troxell to speak next. He said Troxell was the first physician to volunteer as a COVID doctor when the virus eventually hit the Corbin area.
“He’s the guy that, when we were planning out, he never asked anybody to do anything he wouldn’t do himself,” Powers said on Troxell. “He was the first doctor in there. I think, I know for myself and a lot of the other nurses, it gave us peace to know that we had a good leader that was willing to step up and go right on in there and take care of the patient.”
Troxell thanked those in attendance commanding them on their hard work and perseverance. He shared that like the Russells, he had been personally impacted by COVID, as his father was admitted to the University of Kentucky as result of contracting the virus.
“Hearing about his treatment and having family in Ohio with COVID in the Cincinnati area and the treatment they’ve received, I’m really proud of our hospital,” Troxell said. “While there are certain things a tertiary care center can provide, the things that our community hospital can provide, we’re doing that. I think we’re doing very well. I’m proud of the hospital that we have.”
The event came to a close with a blessing prayer by Philip Johnson, Baptist Health Chaplain. Before delivering the prayer, Johnson shared how Rick getting sick really hit home for him.
“You’re living testimony that God is still at work doing good things,” Johnson said to Rick. “He’s using so many things, and especially he’s using doctors, and nurses, and administrators,” he continued. “There were times when I was picturing me in the bed instead of Rick, and I was saying, ‘I know that if that was me, this team’s staff would be treating me with just as much care.’ And that meant the world to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.