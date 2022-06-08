Erica Dick wins Virginia Lovett Award for Superior English Students 

WILLIAMSBURG — Erica Dick of Corbin is the 2022 winner of the Virginia Lovett Award for Superior English Students from University of the Cumberlands.
As submitted by Erica:
"Hi, I'm Erica, and I'm a sophomore from Corbin, Kentucky, studying English education. I decided to attend Cumberlands because, when I took my tour here, I loved the beautiful and welcoming atmosphere.
"My English major has led me to being a work-study in the Department of English, the president of Sigma Tau Delta (English honor society), and a member of Kappa Delta Pi (international honor society for education). I have loved reading and writing for as long as I can remember, and I have always wanted to be in a profession where I can help people. English courses here can be a bit overwhelming at times due to the amount of content that needs to be covered; however, in my experience, the professors always try their best to be helpful and to make the classes structured so the students gain as much knowledge as possible.
"One of my biggest takeaways from my English studies is knowing when it is necessary to be formal in your writing. Since being at Cumberlands, I have learned more about how to use proper MLA formatting and when it is or is not acceptable to use first person point of view, and I have grown in my grammar and punctuation abilities.
"My goals for the remainder of my time at Cumberlands are to keep growing in my writing and teaching abilities so I can be proud of myself and be a well-educated teacher for my future high school students after I graduate."
