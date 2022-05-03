Environmental assessment needed for Corbin farmers market pavilion project

CORBIN — The Corbin Tourism Commission’s farmers market pavilion project should soon begin moving along once again after hitting a delay while awaiting approval from the USDA.
On Thursday, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission met in a special-called meeting where commissioners voted to allow Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen to hire Bill Norris, a former engineer for the USDA, to complete the environment assessment needed to release the necessary funds to begin work on the project.
The farmers market pavilion has been a highly-anticipated project the tourism commission has been working on since late 2020. The U-shaped pavilion will sit in the tourism lot across the street from Sanders Park with longest portion of the building running parallel to the back of the former Times-Tribune building. It will also include extra storage space, men’s and women’s restrooms and multiple washing stations, as well as vehicle bays to allow farmers to park and sell items from the back of their vehicles.
In a January meeting, the commission awarded the bid for the project to HWC Enterprises in the amount of $555,000. To fund the project, the tourism commission had secured $450,000 in funds, which included $100,000 in state funding, a $100,000 grant from the USDA and $250,000 from corporate sponsor Hometown Bank, meaning the tourism commission would need $105,000 to complete the project. During that meeting, commissioners approved that the Corbin Tourism Commission commit the additional $105,000 needed to fund the project.
Last month, Monhollen informed commissioners the construction on the farmers market pavilion was still on hold as the commission was still waiting on the environmental assessment to be completed and turned into the USDA in order to receive the grant money and officially break ground on the project.
“I’d first like to say that the things in life worth having do not come easy,” Monhollen said during Thursday’s special-called meeting. “I also want you all to know that nobody on the face of the Earth wants the farmers market pavilion more than me, I promise.”
Monhollen explained that the USDA requires a Phase I Environmental Assessment report in order to release the grant funding needed for the project and for work to begin.
“If we don’t have that, the contractor cannot start,” Monhollen said, noting that the assessment completed by the EPA did not meet the USDA’s requirements. “In a roundabout way, I was able to determine that the type of federal government NEPA environmental assessment that is needed has to be done by an engineer in order to meet their requirements.”
Monhollen said she has been in discussion Norris, an engineer who previously worked for the USDA and who has experience doing environmental assessments, who agreed to do the environmental assessment for the farmers market pavilion as early as next week. The cost of the assessment will be $5,000, which Monhollen asked that the commission approve in order to finally get the ball rolling on the project.
“This is a valuable project and we’re all into the project and I just feel like we have to do it,” said Jeannie Hensley, chairperson.
Commissioners approved the $5,000 payment to the engineer to complete the environmental assessment to be turned into the USDA, which will need to be approved by the USDA to receive the $100,000 in grant funding from them and to begin work on the project.
“I want to say thank you for supporting this, it’s going to be awesome when we get to the end of the tunnel,” Monhollen said.
