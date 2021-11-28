CORBN — The Empty Stocking Fund has set a makeup sign up date for Monday, Nov. 29.
Registration will take place 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the old Whitley County District Courtroom at Corbin City Hall.
Those interested in applying for the program need to bring their own personal identification, social security cards for all children being registered, Food Stamp award letter, paycheck stub for proof of income, if working, and other income documentation such as Social Security, SSI or retirement benefits. The program is open to children up to 17 years of age.
Gifts will be distributed from Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, December 18. Families will be given a time to come by to pick up their gifts.
Donations for the Empty Stocking Fund can be mailed to Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 511 Corbin, KY 40702.
