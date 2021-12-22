Around 400 kids had Christmas come early as the Corbin Rotary Club's Empty Stocking Fund distributed gifts Saturday morning to kids in need. The program usually hosts a Christmas party where gifts are distributed, but as was the case last year, this year was a drive through event. Recipients arrived at Immanuel Baptist Church while volunteers brought their gifts to their vehicles. Friday evening saw volunteers, pictured, gather at the church to wrap the gifts and prepare for the kids arrival the next morning. This was the 33rd year for the fund. | Photos by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you