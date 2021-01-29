CORBIN - The Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund sponsored by the Corbin Rotary Club received two donations during Thursday's Rotary Club meeting.
During the meeting, Empty Stocking Fund Board President Joe Caldwell introduced Brandon Pratt of Pratts Landscaping LLC who helped procure 66 bicycles for last year's event.
"He said that that when I talked to him about the Empty Stocking Fund, about how we weren't going to have any bicycles this year, he couldn't see us not having bicycles," Caldwell said of Pratt.
Pratt later presented a $4,000 check to Caldwell and Harold Romines for the program.
"I'd like to thank God for blessing me and my family so much throughout this pandemic," Pratt said, adding that he wanted to give back.
"I think [this program] touches base with me so much because I remember being a kid and not having a bike," Pratt later mentioned.
The meeting's guest speaker, Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin, also presented the organization with a check totaling $6,180. The money was raised by Baptist Health employees.
This past year's event looked a little different operating in a drive-thru fashion as a result of the pandemic. However, the Empty Stocking Fund was still responsible for helping ensure several local children had gifts for Christmas thanks in large part to donations from folks like Pratt, Powers, and the staff at Baptist Health; as well as volunteers stepping up to wrap and pass out gifts during the event.
"My son had the opportunity to help with some of that in distributing some of those bicycles," noted Powers. "I think that builds a lot of character for those kids."
The Empty Stocking Fund first began as a service project of the Corbin Rotary Club in 1988, sponsored in part by the Times-Tribune and other local businesses.
Former Times-Tribune Publisher Wink Devane came up with the idea for the Empty Stocking Fund in the Corbin area in 1988. For the first fundraiser, Rotary Club members and volunteers wrapped presents on the second floor of the old Times-Tribune building.
Other sponsors for this past year's event include: Mary and Earl Pennington; the Patil Foundation Inc.; Walmart Store Number 1259; John and Millie Burkhart; Rotary International District 6740; Insurance Service Center; John and Debbie Watts; United Methodist Church; Hasbro Employee, Rob Harper; Rotary Club of Corbin, KY; Rebecca Daniels; The Corbin Flower Shop; Tim and Deirdre Barnes; Harold and Jan Huddleston; Marion Ed and Sally McNeel; Rebecca Myers; Whitaker Bank; Ann Hoskins; Good Hope Missionary Baptist; Doctor Brent Chumbly; Doctor Terry Chumbly; Marr, Miller, and Myers; Central Automotive in memory of Dave Hudson; Hometown Bank; State Farm Insurance Agents of Corbin; Ossoli Foundation; Davis Salvage; Owens Auto Parts; Steve and Betty Surmont; Ronald and Patricia Timperio; William and Anita Champlin; Corbin Chiropractic; Joan Black; Paul Jones, in memory of Shirley; Joe and Lola Caldwell, in memory of Shirley Jones; Danny and Linda Norvell; Sudhir Patel; Community Trust Bank; Brentwood Pharmacy; Joan Barton; Jerry and Elaine Rickett; Grace on the Hill; Shawn and Ivan Grant; James and Faye Poynter; Jo Ellen Rains; Archie and Karen Marr; Pennington Wellness; Debbie Watts; West Corbin Christian Church; John Whitaker; Jack Cloyd and Associates; Forcht Bank; Charlene and Tom Blair; J.M. and Ruth Lewis; John Nixon; Lee Norman; KY Climate Control; Grace Health; Little Cesars; Immanual Baptist Church; the City of Corbin; and Hinkle Printing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.