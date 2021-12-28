The Empty Stocking Fund received many donations to make the Christmas special for 464 children in the area in its 34th year. Below is a listing of donors:
Walmart Store Number 1259 — $3,500
Pratt's Landscapping — $3,000
Earthworks & Machinery LLC — $2,000
Interstate Construction Products, Inc — $2,000
Rotary International District 6740 — $1,500
Anonymous — $1,500
Insurance Service Center — $1,000
Patil Foundation Inc. — $1,000
Community Trust Bank — $1,000
Rotary Club of Corbin — $750
Harold Davis-Davis Salvage Co — $500
Whitaker Bank — $500
Hometown Bank — $500
Forcht Bank — $500
Ossoli Foundation — $500
Cloyd & Associates, PSC — $500
Hamlin & Kersey — $500
Wayne & Melissa Gray — $300
Corbin Chiropractic — $300
Grace on the Hill — $300
Greg and Suzanne Razmus — $250
Tipton & Tipton — $250
Pennington Wellness — $250
Little Caesars Pizza — $250
William K & Anita D Champlin — $250
David E and Cara J Muffly — $200
Drs Brent and Terri Chumbley — $200
Rebecca Daniel — $200
June Martin — $200
Sharon and Ivan Gant — $200
Carl Jr and Patricia Dodd — $200
Brentwood Pharmacy — $200
Rebecca Myers — $200
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church — $200
In memory Manguryen Patel & Ratilil Patel — $151
Sudhir and Shobhana Patel — $151
Shashank V. & Dnya S. Patel — $151
Marion Ed & Sally McNeel — $150
Freeman, Childers, & Howard Attorneys at Law — $125
Paul Jones [in memory of Shirley Jones] — $100
Joe & Lola Caldwell [in memory of Shirley Jones] — $100
Mary Griffith [In memory of Bill Griffith] — $100
Marr, Miller, Myers — $100
Harold and Jan Huddleston — $100
Anne K Hoskins — $100
Danny & Brenda Jones — $100
Rhoda Woods — $100
Corbin Flower Shop — $100
Joan Barton [In Memory of Dr Don] — $100
Anonymous — $100
James & Linda Norvell — $100
Johnny and Donna Woods — $100
Anonymous [Friend of Tipton Family] — $100
West Corbin Christian Church — $100
Tim & Deirdre Barnes — $100
Jo Ellen Rains [In memory of Paul Rains] — $100
John Whittaker — $75
Jan Rose Lee — $50
Danny and Marsha Barnett — $50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.