The Empty Stocking Fund received many donations to make the Christmas special for 464 children in the area in its 34th year. Below is a listing of donors:

Walmart Store Number 1259 — $3,500

Pratt's Landscapping — $3,000

Earthworks & Machinery LLC — $2,000

Interstate Construction Products, Inc — $2,000

Rotary International District 6740 — $1,500

Anonymous — $1,500

Insurance Service Center — $1,000

Patil Foundation Inc. — $1,000

Community Trust Bank — $1,000

Rotary Club of Corbin — $750

Harold Davis-Davis Salvage Co — $500

Whitaker Bank — $500

Hometown Bank — $500

Forcht Bank — $500

Ossoli Foundation — $500

Cloyd & Associates, PSC — $500

Hamlin & Kersey — $500

Wayne & Melissa Gray — $300

Corbin Chiropractic — $300

Grace on the Hill — $300

Greg and Suzanne Razmus — $250

Tipton & Tipton — $250

Pennington Wellness — $250

Little Caesars Pizza — $250

William K & Anita D Champlin — $250

David E and Cara J Muffly — $200

Drs Brent and Terri Chumbley — $200

Rebecca Daniel — $200

June Martin — $200

Sharon and Ivan Gant — $200

Carl Jr and Patricia Dodd — $200

Brentwood Pharmacy — $200

Rebecca Myers — $200

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church — $200

In memory Manguryen Patel & Ratilil Patel — $151

Sudhir and Shobhana Patel — $151

Shashank V. & Dnya S. Patel — $151

Marion Ed & Sally McNeel — $150

Freeman, Childers, & Howard Attorneys at Law — $125

Paul Jones [in memory of Shirley Jones] — $100

Joe & Lola Caldwell [in memory of Shirley Jones] — $100

Mary Griffith [In memory of Bill Griffith] — $100

Marr, Miller, Myers — $100

Harold and Jan Huddleston — $100

Anne K Hoskins — $100

Danny & Brenda Jones — $100

Rhoda Woods — $100

Corbin Flower Shop — $100

Joan Barton [In Memory of Dr Don] — $100

Anonymous — $100

James & Linda Norvell — $100

Johnny and Donna Woods — $100

Anonymous [Friend of Tipton Family] — $100

West Corbin Christian Church — $100

Tim & Deirdre Barnes — $100

Jo Ellen Rains [In memory of Paul Rains] — $100

John Whittaker — $75

Jan Rose Lee — $50

Danny and Marsha Barnett — $50

