CORBIN — Volunteers and participants of this year’s Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund sponsored by the Corbin Rotary Club and other area businesses can expect to see some changes to the annual event.
For over three decades, the Corbin Rotary Club's Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund has been making Christmas possible for thousands of children throughout the Tri-County who otherwise might not have a Christmas.
The Empty Stocking Fund first began as a service project of the Corbin Rotary Club in 1988, sponsored in part by the Times-Tribune and other local businesses.
According to a previous article published in the Times-Tribune, former Times-Tribune Publisher Wink Devane came up with the idea for the Empty Stocking Fund in the Corbin area in 1988. For the first fundraiser, Rotary Club members and volunteers wrapped presents on the second floor of the Times-Tribune building.
Typically, the Corbin Rotary Club hosts a Christmas party for eligible children from throughout the Tri-County that includes giving out gifts to participants, as well as providing them with food and entertainment. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, this year’s event will look much different.
“We’re going to be giving out the gifts instead of having a party,” said Empty Stocking Fund Board President Joe Caldwell.
This year’s Empty Stocking Fund event will take place at Immanuel Baptist Church on December 19 where volunteers will be passing out gifts to eligible families who will come at their designated times. Gifts will be passed out in a drive-thru type event and families are to remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their gifts and bring them out to each family.
“Instead of having the kids come in and have pizza and do the gift giving around in the circle, we won’t have any children or families come into the gym,” Caldwell said. “We’ll have them pull up outside and give their family number and we’ll take that number back inside and get their gifts together and take it out to them. They won’t get out of their car until we sit it down outside of their car.”
Though it won’t be the same event that Tri-County families have come to know, Caldwell hopes that it will still provide those children with a better Christmas.
Volunteers will be wrapping the gifts on December 18, the night before gifts will be passed out. Everyone is encouraged to volunteer to help wrap gifts, though all volunteers will be expected to wear masks and gloves, adhere to social distancing guidelines and will have their temperatures checked at the door by volunteers from Grace Health.
The Corbin Rotary Club will also be looking for volunteers to help pass out gifts on the day of the event. Those volunteers will also be expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines, as well as wear masks and gloves and have their temperature checked before the event.
“We’ve always relied on and asked for community support,” Caldwell said.
The final sign-up day for the Corbin Rotary Club’s Empty Stocking Fund will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the former Whitley County District Courtroom located at Corbin City Hall, adjacent to the Corbin Police Department and the Driver’s License Office.
“We’ve had a lot of people worrying and asking about safety when signing up,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said the Corbin Rotary Club will be taking measures to ensure the safety of those coming in during signups, including asking that parents or guardians not bring their children with them, if at all possible. Sign-up tables will also be distanced and will be sanitized between each person and masks will be required.
Children of low income families in the Tri-County are eligible to apply, up to 17 years old. Applications will be accepted from Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties.
Families wishing to apply for Christmas assistance should bring the following documentation along with them for the sign-up event: their own personal identification, social security cards for all children being registered, Food Stamp award letter, paycheck stub for proof of income, if working, and other income documentation such as Social Security, SSI or retirement benefits.
Applicants must also provide an accurate shoe and coat size for each participant.
Family eligibility to participate will be determined during signups and acceptance cards will be presented to families during signups—no cards will be mailed this year.
For more information, call 606-524-6475.
