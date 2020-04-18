CORBIN — As Circle K on Gordon Hill suddenly closed Thursday, area residents questioned the cause and assumed an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. While the local health departments do not release employment information due to medical privacy laws, the Whitley County Health Department did confirm that the business was closed due to an employee testing positive and the business was doing a deep cleaning.
Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein said the employee is not a Whitley County resident, but does work at the Circle K. The person is a Laurel County resident.
Rein said she talked with the regional epidemiologist to see if there should be any concerns about general public safety to where a public notice needed to be made. The epidemiologist said there was no real concerns as the employee has not worked since April 7, and there is no increased risk beyond what the normal risk is being in public during this time.
Rein said that if you were in the store between April 5-7, and you are feeling ill, check with your healthcare provider to see if you need to be tested for COVID-19. Otherwise people need to continue doing the things they are already doing: hand washing, wearing masks in public, etc.
Circle K and its corporation has been very responsive and very proactive, Rein said. "We really needed to do very little with them because they were already on it. They acted appropriately."
The business expects to be reopened Saturday.
