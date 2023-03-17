MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced Knox County Fiscal Court will receive $66,460 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds for slide repairs on Pigeon Roost Road and Tan Yard Cemetery Road.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Knox County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The slide repair for Pigeon Roost Road (CR 1033) is located 0.40 miles east of KY 718, extending northeast to ending mile-point 0.413. The slide repair for Tan Yard Cemetery Road (CR 1201C) is located 0.1 miles north of KY 6, extending north to ending mile-point 0.109.
Knox County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
