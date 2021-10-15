Emergency Christian Ministries hosting Raise the Roof fundraising project 

WILLIAMSBURG - Officials with Emergency Christian Ministries, also known as the Williamsburg Homeless Shelter, got a big boost in their renovation efforts Monday, as members of the Williamsburg City Council approved donating the shelter $25,000.
The donation is meant to be used for the shelter’s Raise the Roof fundraising project, which hopes to raise the estimated $100,000 needed to repair the roof. During Monday’s Williamsburg City Council meeting, Mayor Roddy Harrison said the shelter’s board had written two proposals - one was sent to the city, the other to the Whitley County Fiscal Court - asking for assistance in raising the needed funds. Harrison said the money would come from monies the city had received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and that homelessness was an approved sector in which cities were permitted to spend the money.
“We’re very grateful,” said Susan Jett on the city’s donation. Jett sits on the shelter’s board alongside her husband Steven Jett, as well as Ronnie Partin and Gina Hamblin. She said the board hopes to add at least one more board member, and that they hope to hire a full-time director soon, as well.
The shelter had been overseen by its former director Billy Woodward, who retired in December of last year. A couple of months later the shelter closed its doors due to the poor condition of the building and all of the renovations that needed to be done. Since that time, Jett and other board members have worked tirelessly to clean-out and renovate what can be done, sometimes receiving help from outside groups and volunteers. Jett said that in August, a group from Georgia traveled to Williamsburg and helped take a part of section of the shelter referred to as the “Bunk House.”
“It was just one big room and we divided that into three different rooms - two were family and one for a handicap single,” explained Jett, who said the group also helped with putting up sheetrock and helping renovate five bathrooms. “They had planned to do a lot more,” she added. “But they ran into plumbing issues so that took longer than we anticipated.”
Since renovations began, the group has also hauled away 22 appliances that were being kept in storage, and filled five large, walk-in dumpsters with debris and garbage. Jett said there was enough debris left over, that the group could easily fill another dumpster, which were provided by the city free of charge.
“We can’t say enough about the city working with us and trying to help us anyway they can,” said Jett. “Anything we’ve asked, which we’ve tried not to ask for too much, but they’re willing to help us and work with us. So, we’re really thankful for that and grateful.”
Because of the faulty roof, Jett said there were some rooms the group was unable to start renovating because they were in what she deemed the “Wet Zone.” Instead, the group has been focusing on parts of the building the roof is still capable of keeping dry. Since publishing a post on Facebook about the Raise the Roof project, Jett says the shelter has received $13,000 from donors. That along with the city’s contribution sees that the group is still a little more than one-third of the way of reaching its $100,000 goal.
But even with the faulty roof and only being able to renovate a portion of the old building, Jett says the shelter is currently capable of housing 12 individuals and has been housing those in need as they can accommodate them.
“We want to help people however we can,” she said, before adding, “We said from the beginning we want to give a hand up, not a handout. So we don’t want to enable people and then just let them stay there.”
Instead, Jett said officials at the shelter were focused on helping those who stay there with the tools they need to land back on their feet. She recalled one woman who had been staying at the shelter for the last month and half, and how she was able to find an apartment. So too did another man who had been staying at the shelter.
Currently, Jett said those staying at the shelter include a grandmother, her daughter, and granddaughter. A man who had just been in the hospital and showed up at the shelter in just a hospital robe is also now staying there. As is a woman, who Jett said had suffered from chronic homelessness, but helps assist shelter officials in anyway she can.
“We try to help everybody out we can,” she said. “You just have to kind of take each case as it comes.”
For more information on how to donate and for more updates on the shelter’s renovation efforts, checkout Emergency Christian Ministries on Facebook.
