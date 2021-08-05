CORBIN—Two locals have teamed up to bring a unique reading experience to children with their book, “Belvis – How to Be Cool.”
Barry Lockard, a local Elvis tribute artist, wrote the book while local artist, Kellene Turner, did the illustrations.
With no tribute shows going on, Lockard was looking for something to keep him busy during the pandemic and came up with the character of Belvis—a combination of his name, Barry, and Elvis.
“I was trying to think of a character that I could create that would be a good role model for kids and since I do the Elvis shows, I wanted it to be kind of Elvis-themed and Elvis-related,” Lockard said.
“Belvis – How to be Cool” is the first of what Lockard hopes will become a series of Belvis books, as he already has plans for future installments, as well.
“This is just introducing Belvis and showing you what Belvis is about,” Lockard said of the book. “This book is showing you ‘how to be cool’ and Belvis’ way of showing you how to be cool. He shows that it’s cool to have manners and it’s cool to help out at home and it’s cool to tell your lunch lady “thankya very much” when she’s giving you a peanut butter and banana sandwich.”
Once he finished writing the book, Lockard began searching for someone to illustrate his book but couldn’t find anyone who was getting his vision, until he came across Turner who he said immediately understood what he wanted.
“It was like I was in his head—I felt like I was in his head,” Turner said. “It’s really nice when you have really efficient clients that know what they want, know how to communicate it and just are ready to move forward.”
Turner included lots of hidden Easter eggs for kids to find, just as she has done in the two other children’s books she has illustrated.
“She didn’t only do what I was envisioning but she also added a lot of little different things in there that you’ll see throughout the book,” Lockard said. “I still find new things every time I look through it because she’s so detail-oriented and has such cool little details and Easter eggs throughout the book, little throws to Elvis here and there. It’s really cool how she did it.”
Lockard hopes that this book will not only teach kids about Elvis and what he was all about but Lockard hopes it also helps to teach children a lesson, as well.
“I hope they take away the values that the book holds, which is saying ‘good morning ma’am,’ ‘thankya, thankya very much,’” Lockard said. “I would just like them to come away with that whole feeling of Elvis and what he was about and keep the memory of him going at the same time.”
Turner said she plans to purchase a book for all the children in her life, as the book teaches the same values and morals she holds.
“It’s a mission I can get behind—it’s about manners and value and character, all of those things and I can get behind that,” Turner said of the importance of being involved in projects with a meaningful message. “It makes a big difference. Your heart is more invested in it and if your heart is invested in it, your skills and talent will shine through more because your work is your life’s work. You want to pour into people who pour back into you and who stand for things you stand for, so it’s easy to continue to do stuff like that when it’s growing you as a person as well.”
Beginning Wednesday, August 11, “Belvis – How to be Cool” will be sold at Lockard’s tribute shows for $15. Those will be hardcover, signed copies. For more information on how to order the paperback and/or e-book version of the book, visit Lockard’s Facebook page “Elvis Tribute Shows by Barry.” There, you can also find a detailed schedule of Lockard’s shows and future bookstore appearances, as well.
