Tina Hyde with the Tri-County Elks Lodge applied for and received the Spotlight Grant from the Elks National Foundation. Tuesday night the Elks Lodge presented a check for $2,000 to the White Flag Ministry in Corbin. They will use the money to purchase work shoes and sleeping bags for people in need. | Photo Contributed
Elks donate $2,000 to White Flag Ministry
