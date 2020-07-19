Elks donate $2,000 to White Flag Ministry

Tina Hyde with the Tri-County Elks Lodge applied for and received the Spotlight Grant from the Elks National Foundation. Tuesday night the Elks Lodge presented a check for $2,000 to the White Flag Ministry in Corbin. They will use the money to purchase work shoes and sleeping bags for people in need. | Photo Contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you