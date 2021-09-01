CORBIN - After months of planning and a couple of weeks of installation, the City of Corbin has become the latest local city to offer electric car charging stations for those eco-conscious drivers traveling throughout the Daniel Boone region.
Located in the municipal parking lot behind Sanders Park, the two car charging stations have the capacity to charge four electric vehicles at a time. Corbin joins the cities of London and Williamsburg as the only cities in the area with car charging stations.
Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said the chargers were officially up and running as of Friday evening. She even called a friend with an electric car just to try the station and ensure it was working correctly. On Monday morning, Monhollen was pleased to report no hiccups or hangups with her test.
“Everything went perfect,” she said.
The car charging stations were purchased through the Downtown Corbin project’s budget and cost approximately $6,802 each. Drivers will be charged a fee of $1 per hour of use and can pay using an app on their phones called ChargePoint.
Monhollen said folks could also use a card provided by ChargePoint to pay for their electricity at the “pump” but said she believed most people would pay using their phones.
The app allows drivers to begin charging their car by holding their phone by the card reader on the charging station. The app will also notify drivers when their car is done charging.
Monhollen said Corbin’s two car charging stations were level two chargers and not super chargers. She said that although it varies by make and model, a typical electric car could be fully charged in about 6-10 hours using one of the two stations.
However, because electric car drivers plan their trips around where charging stations are located, Monhollen believes placing the two stations downtown will help drive economic spending in Corbin’s downtown restaurants and businesses. This is also evident by the ChargePoint, which provides drivers with map and listing of available car charging stations in a given area.
“If somebody’s got to wait two, three, four hours to charge, then they have an opportunity to explore downtown, eat in the restaurant, take selfies with murals, play a game of giant chest, stop by the splash pad,” Monhollen explained. “Downtown is such a hub of activity, it’s going to result in economic stimulation.”
Monhollen said a majority of the money spent for the new service would be used to cover the cost of electricity. The charging stations are owned and powered by the city, which will receive the rest of the $1 not used to cover the cost of electricity, around 15 cents per hour.
Corbin’s car chargers should work with most electric vehicles, said Monhollen, who noted most electric cars come with an adapter allowing them to be plugged into various charging stations.
“I did a lot of homework, a lot of research before we ordered them,” she said, adding she was first approached by city officials with the idea. The idea was first presented by Monhollen to the tourism commission and the city commission earlier this summer.
“We’re really excited to finally have this project completed, and to see people coming off the interstate to utilize the service that we’ve installed,” said Monhollen.
