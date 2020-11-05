Election results

The Tri-County voters supported Republican candidates at all levels in Tuesday's election.

Voters approved one amendment, known as Marsy’s law, to add a series of crime victims’ rights to Kentucky’s Constitution.

The measure was a reprise of a 2018 constitutional amendment that cleared the legislature and was approved by Kentucky voters, but was voided when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that the wording was too vague.

It's worded differently this time but would have similar effects. It guarantees, among other things, that crime victims have the right to timely notification of court proceedings.

Voters rejected another amendment, which would have lengthened the terms of district judges and state prosecutors. It called for district judges, who currently serve four-year terms, to start serving eight-year terms in 2022.

It also would have increased the time they have to be a licensed attorney before becoming a judge.

In addition, the amendment would have added two years to the term of a commonwealth’s attorney.

Whitley County results

State Senator 25th Senatorial District:

Robert Stivers (R) - 13,060

State Representative, 82nd District:

Regina Petrey Huff (R) - 13,293

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes - 7,765

No - 5,058

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes - 4,285

No - 8,725

United States Senator

Mitch McConnell (R) - 11,632

Amy McGrath (D) - 2,882

Brad Barron (I) - 776

United States Representative

Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) - 13,305

Matthew Best (D) - 1,853

President of the United States

Donald Trump (R) - 12,564

Joseph Biden (D) - 2,548

Jo Jorgensen (L) - 177

Kanye West (I) - 34

Brock Pierce (I) - 17

Knox County results

State Senator 25th Senatorial District:

Robert Stivers (R) - 11,040

State Representative, 86th District:

Tom O'Dell Smith (R) - 10,955

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes - 4,836

No - 4,003

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes - 2,486

No - 6,468

United States Senator

Mitch McConnell (R) - 10,290

Amy McGrath (D) - 2,407

Brad Barron (L) - 536

United States Representative

Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) - 11,520

Matthew Best (D) - 1,598

President of the United States

Donald Trump (R) - 11,010

Joseph Biden (D) - 2,111

Jo Jorgensen (L) - 107

Kanye West (I) - 32

Brock Pierce (I) - 6

Laurel County results

State Senator 21st Senatorial District:

Brandon Storm (R) - 24,242

Walter Trebolo III (D) - 3,581

Write in - 28

State Representative, 82nd District:

Regina Petrey Huff (R) - 3,836

Write-ins - 57

State Representative, 85th District:

Shane Baker (R) - 6,582

Write-in. 64

State Representative, 86th District:

Tom O'Dell Smith (R) - 5,716

Write-ins. - 79

State Representative, 89th District:

Robert Goforth (R) - 3,806

Mike VanWinkle (D) - 1,095

Write-In - 40

State Representative, 90th District:

Derek Lewis (R) - 3,639

Ralph Hoskins (D) - 1,035

Write-in - 10

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes - 13,950

No - 11,003

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes - 8,712

No - 16,812

United States Senator

Mitch McConnell (R) - 22,026

Amy McGrath (D) - 4,872

Brad Barron (L) - 1,213

Write-in - 30

United States Representative

Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) - 24,249

Matthew Best (D) - 3,758

Write-in - 40

President of the United States

Donald Trump (R) - 22,221

Joseph Biden (D) - 4,464

Jo Jorgensen (L) - 282

Kanye West (I) - 55

Brock Pierce (I) - 52

Write-in - 57

