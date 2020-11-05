The Tri-County voters supported Republican candidates at all levels in Tuesday's election.
Voters approved one amendment, known as Marsy’s law, to add a series of crime victims’ rights to Kentucky’s Constitution.
The measure was a reprise of a 2018 constitutional amendment that cleared the legislature and was approved by Kentucky voters, but was voided when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that the wording was too vague.
It's worded differently this time but would have similar effects. It guarantees, among other things, that crime victims have the right to timely notification of court proceedings.
Voters rejected another amendment, which would have lengthened the terms of district judges and state prosecutors. It called for district judges, who currently serve four-year terms, to start serving eight-year terms in 2022.
It also would have increased the time they have to be a licensed attorney before becoming a judge.
In addition, the amendment would have added two years to the term of a commonwealth’s attorney.
Whitley County results
State Senator 25th Senatorial District:
Robert Stivers (R) - 13,060
State Representative, 82nd District:
Regina Petrey Huff (R) - 13,293
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes - 7,765
No - 5,058
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes - 4,285
No - 8,725
United States Senator
Mitch McConnell (R) - 11,632
Amy McGrath (D) - 2,882
Brad Barron (I) - 776
United States Representative
Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) - 13,305
Matthew Best (D) - 1,853
President of the United States
Donald Trump (R) - 12,564
Joseph Biden (D) - 2,548
Jo Jorgensen (L) - 177
Kanye West (I) - 34
Brock Pierce (I) - 17
___
Knox County results
State Senator 25th Senatorial District:
Robert Stivers (R) - 11,040
State Representative, 86th District:
Tom O'Dell Smith (R) - 10,955
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes - 4,836
No - 4,003
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes - 2,486
No - 6,468
United States Senator
Mitch McConnell (R) - 10,290
Amy McGrath (D) - 2,407
Brad Barron (L) - 536
United States Representative
Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) - 11,520
Matthew Best (D) - 1,598
President of the United States
Donald Trump (R) - 11,010
Joseph Biden (D) - 2,111
Jo Jorgensen (L) - 107
Kanye West (I) - 32
Brock Pierce (I) - 6
Laurel County results
State Senator 21st Senatorial District:
Brandon Storm (R) - 24,242
Walter Trebolo III (D) - 3,581
Write in - 28
State Representative, 82nd District:
Regina Petrey Huff (R) - 3,836
Write-ins - 57
State Representative, 85th District:
Shane Baker (R) - 6,582
Write-in. 64
State Representative, 86th District:
Tom O'Dell Smith (R) - 5,716
Write-ins. - 79
State Representative, 89th District:
Robert Goforth (R) - 3,806
Mike VanWinkle (D) - 1,095
Write-In - 40
State Representative, 90th District:
Derek Lewis (R) - 3,639
Ralph Hoskins (D) - 1,035
Write-in - 10
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes - 13,950
No - 11,003
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes - 8,712
No - 16,812
United States Senator
Mitch McConnell (R) - 22,026
Amy McGrath (D) - 4,872
Brad Barron (L) - 1,213
Write-in - 30
United States Representative
Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) - 24,249
Matthew Best (D) - 3,758
Write-in - 40
President of the United States
Donald Trump (R) - 22,221
Joseph Biden (D) - 4,464
Jo Jorgensen (L) - 282
Kanye West (I) - 55
Brock Pierce (I) - 52
Write-in - 57
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.