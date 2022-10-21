Weather Alert

...Another Very Dry and Breezy Afternoon will Mean a Heightened Risk for Wildfires... Quickly rising temperatures in our dry air mass will send relative humidity down to between 20 to 25 percent for most locations today. South to southwest winds will also pick up during the day, with gusts reaching 15 mph. The combination of these breezes and very dry air, along with dry fuels, will lead to an increased wildfire danger. Any fires that start could spread out of control, and outdoor burning is not recommended.