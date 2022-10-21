Five people are vying for four open seats on the Corbin City Commission. Longtime commissioner Trent Knuckles initially filed for re-election but has since withdrawn from the race. That leaves the following candidates:
Brandon Shepherd
Shepherd is the senior incumbent in the race — having nearly completed his second term as city commissioner.
A new teacher, Shepherd taught fourth-grade English at Pine Knot Elementary in McCreary County before making the transfer closer to home this year teaching the same grade and subject at Hunter Hills Elementary. Prior to that, Shepherd was a small business owner in Corbin.
“I have a servant’s spirit, and have felt called to teach,” he said, “and also to keep serving in public office as your City Commissioner.”
Shepherd added that he wants to continue work on projects that benefit all of Corbin’s citizens rather than a few — citing projects like Miller Park and Corbin Splash Pad as examples.
“We have had great response from those projects, and of course with the anticipation of the new revitalized Miller Park, many families will enjoy it for many years to come,” Shepherd said.
Another point of pride for Shepherd was spearheading the commission’s first-ever passage of a line-item budget.
“I believe in complete transparency with our people, since they elected us to do a job on their behalf,” he said. “Our people will be able to see where every dollar is going now, and if they have concerns, they can address it to us at our monthly meeting.”
Shepherd is excited to see Cumberland Run harness track come to fruition as well as the further development it should spur to diversify Corbin’s economy — particularly given the current rate of inflation across the United States.
“I do not believe we can tax ourselves into prosperity,” Shepherd said of his opposition to raising property taxes. “We grow a tax base by attracting new businesses to the area, and attracting more housing development.”
Shepherd suggested developing a tiered incentive system for entrepreneurs that invest in Corbin. He added that public safety, keeping the city clean and attractive, and tending to infrastructure concerns are “the cornerstones of moving our city continuously forward.”
As for constituents, Shepherd said that one of the more pressing issues he’s heard about over the last term involved the annexation issues around Interstate 75’s Exit 29 area. While he supported litigation over London’s attempts to expand into the area, Shepherd expressed hope that both city’s new administrations may come to an understanding.
“I do not like looking at other towns as adversaries,” he said, “and I hope that London and Corbin can become partners within our region as we all try to prosper in southeastern Kentucky.”
Shepherd and his wife Kari have a small daughter.
Allison Moore
Moore grew up in Corbin and returned in 2018 after working in Washington, D.C. for over a decade.
With business partner Adam Hill, Moore opened the EXIT Interstate Realty where she currently works as a full-time realtor. She’s running for a second term as city commissioner because she loves serving Corbin’s citizens.
“As Corbin continues to grow and welcome new residents, I feel it is important to elect leaders like myself, who grew up in this wonderful community and are passionate about preserving the values and traditions that make this such a perfect place to call home,” Moore, who also serves as mayor pro-tem, said.
Given her experience in Washington — where she worked for Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican National Committee and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao — Moore noted her “fresh perspectives, new and creative ideas, and the unique ability to assess and navigate the complex inner workings of government and politics to successfully accomplish” Corbin’s goals.
Moore listed public safety, annexation and infrastructure as top priorities.
“I am proud to support Corbin’s police force and all of our first responders,” Moore said. They are the backbone of our community and should be fully equipped with the funding and resources necessary to ensure efficient operations that account for our growing population.”
Of growing the city, Moore pointed to the successful passage of Senate Bill 274 in 2021. The bill allows cities such as Corbin that were originally chartered in two counties the opportunity to annex into a third neighboring county on a voluntary basis. It gained momentum based on the litigation over the City of London’s efforts to annex into the Exit 29 area of I-75, where Corbin has provided services for years.
“Today, now having the ability to extend our city limits into Laurel County and claim the area that is rightfully ours,” Moore said, “I am committed to continuing to fight the current illegal annexation attempt and looking forward to a new era of future growth and expansion for Corbin.”
To spur development, Moore calls for additional and improved sidewalks for pedestrian safety as well as securing grant funding for larger projects such as the upcoming expansion of Cumberland Falls Highway.
“Improving the basic functionalities and aesthetics of our infrastructure not only increases our quality of life but is also benefits for business development and economic growth as it is a relatively low-investment project that yields high results,” Moore noted.
Moore is engaged to Corbin High School soccer coach Erik Steely.
Lisa Garrison
Garrison is one of three newcomers to the commission race. She moved to Corbin in 2011 to work for an e-commerce company. She now serves as a community relations specialist for UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky. With a senior and junior at Corbin High School, she is an active volunteer for the Corbin Band Boosters.
Garrison attends St. John’s Episcopal Church. She is also a member of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth as well as other organizations advocating for and lifting up disenfranchised communities.
“I am running for Corbin City Commission to give back to my chosen home and be an example for other that may want to engage in the political process,” Garrison said. “I want to help Corbin be a place that attracts new businesses, tourists, and new residents. Corbin has great potential to grow and thrive which will take listening to our community members and businesses and responding to the needs expressed.”
When asked what she’s hearing from voters on the campaign trail, Garrison pointed to the lack of affordable housing.
“One way to address this issue is to apply for community development grants then partner with housing development corporations, community members, the housing authority and real estate professionals to build affordable housing or convert abandoned buildings like the old elementary school into an affordable apartment community,” she said.
James Gambrel
Gambrel has lived in Corbin for 30 years and currently runs the radiology department at CHI Saint Joseph London, which has 42 employees.
“I know some stuff about budgets and things of that nature,” he said, adding he could also bring transparency and trust as a city commissioner. “I’m very transparent; I like to know what’s going on from the administration down and I like for my employees below me to know what’s going on. I feel that with transparency, there’s trust, and with more trust, you can get more accomplished.”
Rather than being disgruntled with city government, Gambrel said he’s running because he likes the way that Corbin has grown in the last few years. “I think I have a lot of positive things I can bring to the table for decision-making,” he added. “I just want to be able to continue to help the city grow in the direction it’s going.”
Of concern to the voters he’s spoken with during the campaign is the city’s staffing issues — particularly when it comes to first responders.
“Everybody’s taxed,” Gambrel said. “Everybody’s working as hard as they can to make things happen. It’s not been easy with the pandemic that’s been going on. They want to know that they’re appreciated and there’s some help that can be there sooner or later.”
While he couldn’t guarantee an overnight solution, Gambrel pledged to work toward alleviating city employee issues.
“Those guys work crazy hours to make our city safe,” he said. “We need to show them the love that they need and that we appreciate what they’re doing.”
Gambrel and his wife Kyra have three sons.
John Baker
Baker is a Corbin native, having only moved away long enough to attend graduate school at the University of Kentucky. He was recently hired as director of the Corbin Public Library after being a small business owner.
“I see it as a chance for community service,” Baker said of seeking a seat on the city commission. “The second thing, I’ve always been interested in politics. I’ve followed politics at the local level up to the federal level — even international politics I follow quite a bit.”
Baker added that he wants to help Corbin and the surrounding area become as strong economically as they can be given the current climate of borderline recession.
One of the biggest concerns that Baker has found voters to have is the ongoing opioid epidemic, which he notes isn’t unique to just Corbin. Its numbers not only include those lost to overdoses but the families impacted by addiction and sometimes incarceration. His wife’s work as a counselor has offered him some general insight into the epidemic.
“It’s heartbreaking in a lot of ways because it does very much affect the youngest population in our area,” Baker said. “In terms of actually trying to do something about it, obviously that’s much more difficult.”
Baker said if elected, he would reach out to law enforcement as well as mental health/recovery counseling agencies to help reduce those numbers. He also noted that the library’s network of community partners can offer various resources and could potentially serve as a liaison to address the issue.
“Anything that can be done on the positive side is better than nothing,” Baker noted.
The candidate added that commissioners also have to look out for the routine things as well, such as street maintenance. While he said he’s confident in the current administration, Baker also takes serious interest in what he calls the “North Corbin debacle” — a reference to the annexation battle over I-75’s Exit 29 between the city and London.
“I would want to continue pursuing that,” he said. “I think pretty much everyone in Corbin wants to see that move forward.”
As commissioner, Baker said he would focus on Corbin but noted that the city’s growth can only benefit the surrounding area. “A high tide raises all ships,” he observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.