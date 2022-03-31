Students and community members gathered at EKU's Corbin Campus for their free Community Wellness Fair on Wednesday afternoon. The event offered free health screenings, several informational stations and booths offering information on colon health, dental health, local gyms and much more. The event also included a blood drive, chair massages, free giveaways and door prizes, including a chance to win two free tickets to see the Snoop Dogg concert on May 7 at the Corbin Arena, which were donated to the event by the Corbin Arena. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

