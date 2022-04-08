EKU president to speak at chamber luncheon

CORBIN — Eastern Kentucky University's president will speak at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday.
David T. McFaddin, Ed.D., will be the featured speaker at the monthly luncheon.
The luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Drive, Corbin.
Mike Sparks Insurance Agency - State Farm is sponsoring the luncheon and Old Town Grill will cater.
You can register for the lunch by calling 606-528-6390.
