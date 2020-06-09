RICHMOND, Ky. -- The EKU Online bachelor's of business administration (BBA) degree continues to grow. Beginning in Fall 2020, students will have the option to add a concentration in finance.
Eastern Kentucky University's business degree is designed for working professionals who do not have a bachelor's degree and those who are just beginning their careers. Those who focus their education on finance may choose to pursue careers as financial advisors, investment brokers, credit analysts, corporate finance officers or bankers.
Dr. Thomas Erekson, dean of the EKU College of Business and Technology, said it is imperative that EKU continue expanding options for online students. "Our graduates are leaders who truly make a difference in every aspect of business. We want to make sure that students have access to online business programs that will prepare them to launch very successful business careers," he explained.
EKU has offered a 100% online business degree since Fall 2017. The program is accredited by AACSB International - The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. In addition to finance, students can choose to study general business, accounting or risk management and insurance. Earning a bachelor's degree prepares them to excel in their career or pursue an MBA.
EKU Online business students take accelerated 8-week courses, and are never required to come to campus. They earn the same accredited degree as on-campus students. The university is ranked among the best schools offering online degrees by U.S. News & World Report and Military Times.
Classes will begin in August. To learn more about EKU Online business degrees, visit https://go.eku.edu/finance.
