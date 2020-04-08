RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University is now accepting applications for online graduate degree and certificate programs in computer science. Multiple concentration options are available, which will allow students to focus on the most dynamic topics in the field today. Classes begin in August 2020.
The EKU Online program gives students an opportunity to earn a master’s degree or graduate level certificate in computer science. They will take the same courses, from the same faculty as the students who study on campus. Students can choose from three concentration areas: artificial intelligence in data science, game design or cybersecurity and digital forensics.
“Computer science is a field that’s constantly changing,” said Dr. Tom Otieno, dean of the EKU College of Science. “Moving our graduate program online will allow more people to develop the skills they need to excel in an ever-growing job market.”
Career opportunities exist in every economic sector, including healthcare, transportation, education, finance and entertainment. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts new jobs will continue to develop, especially those related to cloud computing, data collection and information security.
EKU’s online graduate options will benefit current computer scientists and developers, as well as those who want to transition to the field. Topics will include problem solving in the field of computing, developing and managing software projects and advanced algorithms and techniques in data science, cybersecurity and game design. Courses will help students develop technical skills, as well as the business background they need to work as consultants.
“In addition to foundational skills, we emphasize logic and efficiency to help our students react in fast-paced working environments and provide value to employers,” explained Dr. Mengkun Yang, associate professor and coordinator of the online degree program.
The EKU Online graduate program in computer science is a flexible and convenient option for working professionals. Students will enroll in accelerated 8-week courses, and the classes are taught completely online with no campus visits required. Personalized support is available to every online student from the moment they inquire until the day they graduate and beyond.
For more information about EKU’s online program in computer science, visit https://go.eku.edu/computerscience.
