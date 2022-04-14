CORBIN — While the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce members expected Eastern Kentucky University's president to speak at their monthly luncheon on Tuesday, he had to send another representative for the university due to illness. Terry Gray, EKU's director of East and South Regions, stepped in to talk about EKU's impact in the Tri-County and Kentucky.
Gray said EKU President David McFaddin had made the 7 a.m. phone call Tuesday morning asking Gray to come to the luncheon at the Corbin Center.
Gray said that 939 students at EKU are from Laurel, Whitley and Knox counties.
The students from this area major mostly in nursing, elementary education, computer science, criminal justice, psychology and biology.
Gray also talked about the incentives of being an EKU student, including the university's Booksmart program which provides free textbooks to all undergraduate students.
Lisa Harrison, an advertising representative with The Times-Tribune, then presented the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce with a donation of $2,550.
The Times-Tribune gives a portion of the money it makes from the annual chamber magazine to the chamber to go to the educational work ready programs.
