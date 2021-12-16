Coaches, staff and members of the Corbin Middle School eighth-grade football team were recognized as Corbin Colonels during Monday evening’s Corbin City Commission meeting. The team was honored after securing its second-consecutive KYMSFA Eighth Grade State Division 2 state championship with a 29-6 victory over Paducah Middle School last month. While presenting the Corbin Colonel plaque to the team, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said she was very proud and inspired by the group of young Redhounds. “We’ve got such a great town with amazing athletes and students. It’s super cool,” she said. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
Eighth-grade football team honored as Corbin Colonels
