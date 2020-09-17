TRI-COUNTY — Laurel County Health Department reported its eighth COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.
The deceased was a 73-year-old female that had previously been reported through the Laurel County Health Department.
Laurel County reported 11 new cases on Wednesday to bring the county's total to 698. The county has 182 active cases with 14 hospitalized.
Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new cases on Wednesday to bring the county's total up to 274 cases with 63 active. Six patients are hospitalized.
Knox County reported seven new cases on Wednesday bringing the county's total to 425 with 46 of those cases active.
