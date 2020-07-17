CORBIN – During Tuesday’s Corbin Tourist and Convention Commission meeting, Director Maggy Kriebel announced this year’s Moonbow Eggfest had to be cancelled for fear of participants safety.
Also cancelled is this year’s Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament. However, Kriebel did announce that the tournament, which is a co-sponsored event between Corbin tourism and Laurel County’s tourism board, would instead be moved until next year.
“We want this event to be awesome,” Kriebel said on the bass fishing tournament. “It’s the first year, the Laurel Lake’s a great facility. We don’t want it to be a flop.”
Kriebel also reported that she, officials from Laurel County’s tourism commission, and the event’s owner were in discussions in regards to Laurel Lake hosting a national college championship series the event’s owner wanted to plan for the future. For an additional $1,500 a year, Laurel Lake would host a college bass fishing championship series that would run in conjunction with the already established trail series.
If the two partnering tourism commissions decided to move forward with this idea, Laurel Lake would be locked to host the championship series for at least three years.
One event unchanged thus far is November’s Colonel Sanders Half Marathon. Kriebel said the race’s registration has been open since April, and that 12 runners have signed up so far.
Kriebel and the race’s committee have decided to do away with the typical tiered pricing found at most races, due to the understanding that most runners would probably wait until the last second to register for the event, in ensuring that the event would still be held. Therefore, the committee has set the race’s registration fee to a flat $55, regardless of when a runner registers.
“The main concern I think people have right now is that if the race is cancelled, that we won’t defer their payment, but I’m assuring them that we will defer their payment,” Kriebel said. “They’re worried that where it’s the inaugural, first time, that if we cancel it, we won’t do a second time, but I’ve assured them that it’s a tourism and city event, so we’re definitely going to do it.”
Kriebel says she is still working to promote the event and procure sponsorships. She hopes to raise at least $10,000 for the event, as she believe it’ll cost that much, if not more to host it. She has also secured the COVID-19 race guidelines from other local races, to help create and map the guidelines that will be used in Corbin’s half-marathon, and to ensure that the guidelines match the state’s COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. The 3.5 hour timed race’s map will be published online soon, says Kriebel.
Kriebel says that with this being the first year of the race, and in light of everything else going on, she would be happy with 75-100 runners participating in this year’s event. She also said she could see the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon one day hosting 300-500 runners in the future.
In other business:
— Kriebel announced that Corbin will be hosting the National Corvette Museum’s KY-1 Lap event for five separate dates in September and October. The event is an annual fundraiser with the Kentucky State Police that will see 50 corvette enthusiasts and their cars visit Corbin’s downtown area. Participants will visit local artist Josh Bunch’s studio and eat at Austin City Saloon.
— Corbin’s splash pad is on schedule to be completed by the end of July. Kriebel says she is urging the city to open the splash pad this year upon its completion.
— The 14 way finding signs that will be placed throughout Corbin directing travelers to the city’s downtown area have been ordered. Kriebel says she plans on meeting with state officials later in the month to mark the locations of where the signs will be placed.
— The location of where the city’s newest mural will be placed has been changed from the storage building next to Hamlin and Kersey. Kriebel said city workers had a difficult time painting the building and that the vinyl mural would not stick to it. Therefore, the mural will be placed on the side of Pennington Wellness located on the corner of Seventh Street and Main Street. The mural will feature the words “Welcome to Corbin,” with Corbin’s attractions depicted in the word “Corbin.”
— Kriebel reported that the fencing for the site of the L&N #2132 has been ordered and that it is expected to ship within the next four to five weeks. Kriebel also received the go ahead from city officials to have the site’s concrete poured. However, Kriebel said that the contractor was currently reviewing the bid originally submitted in January and expects she will hear from him soon.
