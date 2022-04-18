The City of Williamsburg hosted its community Easter egg hunt on Saturday afternoon. The egg hunt offered three different hunts for different age groups, 1-3 years, 4-6 years, and 7-10 years. The Easter Bunny also hopped over to the park for photos while Mayor Roddy Harrison cooked up free hotdogs. | Photos by Erin Cox
