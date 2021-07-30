WILLIAMSBURG — “I think we were extremely lucky with this one,” Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said on a storm that rocked the region during the early morning hours Friday.
At approximately 4:16 a.m. Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Jackson issued a tornado warning for east central McCreary County and western Whitley County calling for “severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes, and extensive straight line line wind damage.” The rotation near Cumberland Falls State Park that was reported by the National Weather Service was radar indicated.
At 4:27 a.m., the weather service issued a warning saying “a severe squall line” capable of producing a tornado was located over Redbird, or Williamsburg, and was moving at 35 miles per hour.
Moses said he went out to assess potential damages at around 4:45 a.m., the same time the warning from the National Weather Service expired.
For the most part, Moses said the the area experienced a lot of heavy rain, bouts of high wind speeds and heavy lightning throughout the area, but no substantial damage.
“Really I haven’t had any trees blocking the roads that I know of,” he said.
“We did have one house in Williamsburg get struck by lightning and caught on fire,” he later added. “Besides that, just a lot of rain more so than wind.”
Moses said crews at the Williamsburg Fire Department were able to respond quickly to the city residence and managed to put out the fire. Moses said he hadn’t heard of any injuries resulting from the fire or the storms.
“They did a good job and got there quick,” noted Moses commending the fire department.
Moses said that as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, he hadn’t received any reports of Whitley Countians without power as a result of the storm, although he said there could be potentially be some residents without power who just haven’t reported it yet.
Looking ahead, the National Weather Service is forecasting calmer weather for Friday night. However, showers and possible thunderstorms return to the area Saturday evening with a chance of precipitation coming in at around 60 percent.
The weather service says there’s a 60 percent chance those showers linger on until Sunday afternoon, but wind speeds are only predicted to be around 5-7 miles. The weather service predicts new rain fall this weekend to only measure two-tenths to half an inch of rain.
The weather service is calling for mostly sunny skies next week, with temperatures averaging low to mid-80s.
