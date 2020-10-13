TRI- COUNTY — Early in-person voting for the general election begins today in the Commonwealth. The Tri-County clerk's offices have set up polling places for those who want to cast their ballots early.
For those in Whitley County, voters can visit either the county clerk’s office in Williamsburg or the county clerk’s office in Corbin City hall to cast their ballots early. The Williamsburg location will host early voting from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., while Corbin City Hall will host voting from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Early voters are able to visit either location Monday-Friday to cast their vote.
In Knox County, the clerk’s office has set up the Knox County Fiscal Courtroom in the Knox County Courthouse as an early voting location. The fiscal courtroom will host early in-person voting 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
In Laurel County voters can visit the Laurel County Annex on Broad Street, located directly behind the Laurel County Courthouse. Polls will remain open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Saturdays of Oct. 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.m.-noon.
Early in-person voting will continue through Nov. 2, the day before Election Day. All of the county clerk’s offices have also set up drop boxes for those who requested absentee paper ballots, but don’t want to mail them.
Whitley County’s drop boxes are located at the clerk’s office in Williamsburg and at their Corbin office in Corbin City Hall. Knox County voters can drop off their paper ballots in the drop box at the clerk’s office located inside the Knox County courthouse or at the clerk's office in the Corbin annex. Laurel County has a drop box in the county clerk's office as well.
For those Whitley County voters waiting until Election Day to cast their vote, the clerk’s office says polling places will only be located at Corbin Primary School and Whitley County High School.
Knox County will see 10 polling places on Election Day. Those locations are the Artemus Volunteer Fire Department, Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Dewitt Elementary, Flat Lick Elementary, G.R. Hampton Elementary, Knox Central High School, Knox County Middle School, Lynn Camp High School, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin.
Twelve voting locations throughout Laurel County will be available. Voters can cast their votes at any of those locations, but must have their driver's license or personal identification with them.
The locations in Laurel are North Laurel High School, South Laurel High School, Hunter Hills Elementary, East Bernstadt Independent School, London-Laurel Optimist Complex, Bush Elementary, Cold Hill Elementary, Keavy Elementary, Bush Masonic Hall Lodge, McWhorter Fire Department Station #2, Elementary, and Crossroads Fire Department.
Polling locations for all three counties will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Election Day.
