BARBOURVILLE — Drug offenses dominated the August report from the Knox County Grand Jury, topped by a large joint indictment charging 12 individuals as part of an investigation spanning January 5 through August 20.
That indictment accuses the following persons of acting alone or in concert with others to commit the offense of Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, First Offense. Individual charges are included with each name:
• Steven Price, 51, of Detroit, Michigan, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
• Billy Deaton, 51, of Green Road, KY, three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Second Offense.
• Brittany Deaton, 30, of Girdler, KY, Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
• Kenneth Leddington, 50, of Cannon, KY, three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
• Travis Deaton, 21, of Green Road KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
• Dallas Deaton Sr., 76, of Green Road, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense and Trafficking in Marijuana less than 8 ounces, First Offense.
• Wendell Moore, 54, of London, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
• Reva Moore, 54, of London, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense (less than 10 dosage units) and Persistent Felony Offender.
• Robert Mills, 62, of Bimble, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
• Lisa Smith, 45, of Green Road, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
• Paula Roark, 59, of Flat Lick, KY, Persistent Felony Offender, Second Degree.
• Ray Mills Jr., 63, of Green Road, KY, Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.
In other news, grand jurors indicted Derrick Tyler Grubb, 24, of Artemus, KY on first-degree Rape and first-degree Sexual Abuse involving a child under 12 years old.
Other indictments for the month include:
• Jeremy Gregory, 28, Hinkle, KY — Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense; Trafficking in Marijuana, More than 8 Ounces but less than 5 Pounds, First Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Third Degree, First Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree; and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense (less than 2 grams of Methamphetamine).
• Marcuis Quincey Belt, 47, Corbin, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, First Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Persistent Felony Offender; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; and Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree.
• Michael Taylor, 42, Corbin KY — Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence, Fourth Offense; Driving on Revoked or Suspended License, First Offense; Failure to Wear a Seat Belt; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Careless Driving.
• Roger Lee Mills Jr., 54, Gray KY — two counts of Wanton Endangerment, First Degree.
• Loretta Lynn Tye, 51, Woodbine KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, first degree, first offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Degree.
• Leonard Wiley Luckadoo, 28, Ewing VA — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender, Second Degree.
• Jeremy Ray Davidson, 33, Corbin KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree.
• Jerry Allen Simpson, 48, Barbourville KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender.
• Tammy Cox, 49, Cannon, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense.
• Doug T. Warfield, 43, Corbin, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, Second Offense.
• Paul Thomas Hubbard, 61, Barbourville, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, Second Offense.
• James Paul Senters, 29, Barbourville, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense.
• James Wagers, 63, Barbourville, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, Second Offense.
• Whitney Mills, 33, Flat Lick, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender, Second Degree.
• Ted Davis Gray, 67, Artemus, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense.
• Brandie A. Messer, 30, Artemus, KY — Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Degree (Fentanyl) and Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug, First Offense.
• Dallas Deaton, 46, Green Road, KY — Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
• Lisa Smith, 45, Green Road, KY — Trafficking in Marijuana more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
