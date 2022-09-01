Court Report

BARBOURVILLE — Drug offenses dominated the August report from the Knox County Grand Jury, topped by a large joint indictment charging 12 individuals as part of an investigation spanning January 5 through August 20.

That indictment accuses the following persons of acting alone or in concert with others to commit the offense of Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, First Offense. Individual charges are included with each name:

• Steven Price, 51, of Detroit, Michigan, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

• Billy Deaton, 51, of Green Road, KY, three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, Second Offense.

• Brittany Deaton, 30, of Girdler, KY, Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

• Kenneth Leddington, 50, of Cannon, KY, three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

• Travis Deaton, 21, of Green Road KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

• Dallas Deaton Sr., 76, of Green Road, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense and Trafficking in Marijuana less than 8 ounces, First Offense.

• Wendell Moore, 54, of London, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

• Reva Moore, 54, of London, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense (less than 10 dosage units) and Persistent Felony Offender.

• Robert Mills, 62, of Bimble, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

• Lisa Smith, 45, of Green Road, KY, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

• Paula Roark, 59, of Flat Lick, KY, Persistent Felony Offender, Second Degree.

• Ray Mills Jr., 63, of Green Road, KY, Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense.

In other news, grand jurors indicted Derrick Tyler Grubb, 24, of Artemus, KY on first-degree Rape and first-degree Sexual Abuse involving a child under 12 years old.

Other indictments for the month include:

• Jeremy Gregory, 28, Hinkle, KY — Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense; Trafficking in Marijuana, More than 8 Ounces but less than 5 Pounds, First Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Third Degree, First Offense; Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree; and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense (less than 2 grams of Methamphetamine).

• Marcuis Quincey Belt, 47, Corbin, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, First Offense; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Persistent Felony Offender; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; and Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree.

• Michael Taylor, 42, Corbin KY — Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence, Fourth Offense; Driving on Revoked or Suspended License, First Offense; Failure to Wear a Seat Belt; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Careless Driving.

• Roger Lee Mills Jr., 54, Gray KY — two counts of Wanton Endangerment, First Degree.

• Loretta Lynn Tye, 51, Woodbine KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, first degree, first offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Degree.

• Leonard Wiley Luckadoo, 28, Ewing VA — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender, Second Degree.

• Jeremy Ray Davidson, 33, Corbin KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree.

• Jerry Allen Simpson, 48, Barbourville KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender.

• Tammy Cox, 49, Cannon, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense.

• Doug T. Warfield, 43, Corbin, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, Second Offense.

• Paul Thomas Hubbard, 61, Barbourville, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, Second Offense.

• James Paul Senters, 29, Barbourville, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense.

• James Wagers, 63, Barbourville, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, Second Offense.

• Whitney Mills, 33, Flat Lick, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense and Persistent Felony Offender, Second Degree.

• Ted Davis Gray, 67, Artemus, KY — Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), First Degree, First Offense.

• Brandie A. Messer, 30, Artemus, KY — Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Degree (Fentanyl) and Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug, First Offense.

• Dallas Deaton, 46, Green Road, KY — Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

• Lisa Smith, 45, Green Road, KY — Trafficking in Marijuana more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds.

Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.

