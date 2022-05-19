WHITLEY COUNTY — A Whitley County grand jury returned 30 indictments on Monday.
The indictments are:
Sammy Neace, 40: Failure to comply with sex offender registration by failing to report a correct address to the Kentucky State Sex Offender Registry as required by law.
Timmy Burke, 56, of Sterns: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband by bringing illegal drugs into Whitley County Detention Center.
Jerry Broyles, 52, of Williamsburg: first-degree sexual abuse by being over 21 years of age and subjecting a 15-year-old girl to sexual contact.
Anthony Anderson, 32, of Williamsburg: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading the police.
Carla Lawson, 33, of Williamsburg: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Michell Moses, 33, of Jellico Tennessee: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Justin Mullis, 26, of Williamsburg: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Wonnie Carpenter, 55, of Williamsburg: two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor, promoting contraband.
Whitney Grubb, 27, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Candice Bargo, 31, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Richard Hays, 30, of Tyner: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property in the value of $1,000 and less than $10,000, and four counts of receiving a stolen firearm.
Brooklyn Hayes, 23, of Pine Knot: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 and less than $10,000, four counts of receiving stolen firearms, and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Lawson, 54, of Barbourville: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincent Jones, 53, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Jones, 36, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third offense), first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latashia Scalf, 27, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
On a second and separate indictment, Scalf was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Lloyd Scalf, 32, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Beverly Barton, 35, of Williamsburg: third-degree possession of a controlled substance and the offense of promoting contraband.
JC Tyler White, 25, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Brandon White, 27, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Ashley Rains, 42, of Williamsburg: Engaging in organized crime and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Amber Powers, 42, of Williamsburg: three counts of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and engaging in organized crime.
Dewane Chambers, 41, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Erica Privett, 36, of Williamsburg: Two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas Helbig, 33, of Williamsburg: Impersonating a peace officer and third-degree criminal trespass.
Dana Corey, 50, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Kris Tyler, 41, of Williamsburg: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frederick Williams, 40, of Antioch TN: first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
David Shorter, 44, of Williamsburg: second-degree assault, second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
