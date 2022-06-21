Corbin Middle School hosted the district's Science Camp for grades second through sixth beginning on Monday. Some students made their own gummy bears and competed in an egg drop project on day one of the camp. Science Camp will run through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon each day. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Dropping into a summer of science
