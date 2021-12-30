Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR hears songs, program on George Rogers Clark

The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter DAR was entertained at their November meeting with folk music presented by Eugene Madden and his wife assistant Gail Madden. He sang songs about Boone Trace, Blue Licks, Swamp Fox, George Rogers Clark, and more that had he and Charles Hayes had written. Speaker Charles E. Hayes presented a program entitled "George Rogers Clark and the Victory at Yorktown - America's Forgotten Hero." After completing his presentation, Hayes shared books that he had written and signed for those who purchased. One of the
objectives of the Daughters of the American Revolution is historic preservation. | Photo contributed
