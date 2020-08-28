Dr. Sherisa Warren joins CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery in London

Sherisa Warren, DO, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group to develop a vascular surgery program in London. She will be the first fellowship trained vascular surgeon in the region. After working at Abrazo Arizona Heart Institute in Phoenix for four years, Dr. Warren is excited to return close to home and serve underserved patients in London.
“I have a deep heart for people in general, but especially in Appalachia that I have felt for a very long time,” said Dr. Warren. “This community does not have services available that they need, which leads to multiple people in the area suffering from ruptured aneurisms, because they cannot travel for care. I’m from this area and I know we, the community, deserve a chance. We deserve appropriate care, and I feel like I’m the right person for the job.”
Dr. Warren earned her medical degree from the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine. After graduating, she completed a residency in general surgery at Garden City Hospital in Michigan. Upon finishing her residency, Dr. Warren participated in two fellowships. Her first fellowship was in general vascular surgery at Maclaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens, Michigan; her second fellowship was in general and endovascular surgery at Arizona Heart Institute and Hospital in Phoenix. From there, she began practicing at Abrazo Arizona Heart Institute, a world-renowned destination for heart and vascular care.
Originally from Stinking Creek, Kentucky, in Knox County, daughter of Bige and Phyllis Warren, she’s looking forward to being back home again.
“It’s an honor to be able to address each aspect of my patients’ lives,” said Dr. Warren. “When patients are suffering from a physical problem, they may also be suffering emotionally. I think it’s important to keep in mind the emotional side of surgery. It’s crucial to the healing process.”
Dr. Warren lives a very active lifestyle outside of the hospital. She enjoys lifting weights and yoga, as well as playing the piano, harmonica and guitar with her husband, Patrick Patterson, and their infant daughter, Eirelyn. However, she says her passion is with surgery.
“When I was three years old, I told my mother that I wanted to be a surgeon to take care of people,” said Dr. Warren. “I’ve always had a healing spirit and a desire to help others.”
Dr. Warren is accepting new patients. Her office is located at 1406 West 5th Street in London. To make an appointment with Dr. Warren, visit www.CHISaintJosephHealth.org or call 859.519.3690.
