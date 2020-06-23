Downtown Manager position eliminated

CORBIN — On Friday, the position of downtown manager for the city of Corbin was eliminated.
Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams said the decision was based both on budget issues and issues involving the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re having to look at departments and decide what we need to do,” said Sams. “That was the department we needed to look at.”
Sams said they did look into some other departments but this is the only position impacted.
“It will not come back,” added Sams about the position that was held by Aaron Sturgill.
Sturgill was hired during the August 2018 Corbin City Commission meeting as the replacement for Andy Salmons who resigned in March of that year. For now the downtown manager responsibilities will be handled in house, specifically by Sams.
According to Sturgill, a meeting was scheduled near the conclusion of his shift on Friday and although he knew the coronavirus pandemic impacted the budget he said he didn’t expect anything negative from the meeting.
“I left the city manager's office a little after 3 p.m. with the news my position was being eliminated,” said Sturgill who called his position a blessing. “I absolutely loved to be able to formulate and execute ideas that helped our businesses and our community.”
There were many things Sturgill enjoyed doing as downtown manager including Moonbow Nights and the October Festival, but mostly he said he just loved seeing those people downtown.
“I knew that was the fruit of not only my labor but of our phenomenally talented entrepreneurs we have here in Corbin, and I knew it was working because people were enjoying being here,” he said.
While Sturgill was known some for his social media presence, he said most of his job duties weren't in the spotlight, adding he worked behind the scenes with many businesses to ensure they were getting everything they needed from the city, as a liaison between their business and our city government. He said he also worked on infrastructure ideas and implementation, grant training/writing, drawing up contracts, hiring bands and soliciting vendors.
“A lot of my job was research, planning, and advertising. I learned to do graphic art design, to do video editing, even some drafting all on the side, self-training so I could do more and do it with quality,” added Sturgill who said he feels this position is integral now more than ever and encourages community members to become involved in their government. “Go learn how your local city government operates and what your elected officials are doing. This next month, pay attention to the budgeting, it is public knowledge. This can show you what all is being planned for your community for the next year and what all may be being cut. My department housed funding for the Farmers' Market, for Moonbow Nights, for Christmas Open House and the October Festival, for integral and critical downtown infrastructure and for art projects, for the implementation of our Master Plan, for opportunities for our local musicians and so much more. As citizens, there is so much power you have in seeing the success continue.”
